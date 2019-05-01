Home

DOROTHY J. PHELPS West Liberty Dorothy J. Phelps, 95, of West Liberty, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty. Dorothy was born Feb. 1, 1924, in Muscatine County, Iowa, the daughter of Guy and Harriet (Arnold) Hildebrand. She graduated from West Liberty High School in 1942. Dorothy married Joe E. Phelps on Dec. 9, 1942. He preceded her in death on Nov. 16, 1992. She was a member of Cedar Valley Methodist Church in West Liberty, where she was active in the UMW. Dorothy enjoyed gardening and playing cards. She and Joe belonged to the Bakers Dozen Card Club. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, at Cedar Valley Methodist Church in West Liberty. Interment will take place at Oak Ridge Cemetery in West Liberty. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughters, Faye (Jim) Petersen, Vista (Jim) Smid and Missy McCollam, all of West Liberty; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her great-granddaughter, four brothers and three sisters. Memorials may be made to the Muscatine County Fair, West Liberty Heritage Foundation Pollinator Project or a .
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019
