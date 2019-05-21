DOROTHY L. QUELLE Cedar Rapids Dorothy L. Quelle, 98, of Rogers, Ark., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark. She was born July 2, 1920, to the late Roy and Hattie (Marquardt) Gallagher in Burlington, Iowa. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1938 and later from Burlington Junior College. She met Jack Quelle when she was voted "Miss Burlington" in 1938 for the local Territorial Centennial celebration. They were married on Oct. 13, 1941. They moved frequently, living in more than 40 cities while Jack was in the military and during his career as a civil servant. Jack retired in 1972 as an air traffic controller in Cedar Rapids and they moved to Rogers, Ark., where they built a home overlooking Beaver Lake. They were active in their church, and it was very important to Dorothy to keep in touch with family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, making many trips to new places with her husband and continuing to travel after his death. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, in 1989; son, Jim, in 2014; and two sisters, Marjorie Hamilton and Jeanne Engstrom. She is survived by son, Steve (Nancy) of Cedar Rapids; grandsons, Jamey (Jodi) of Overland Park, Kan., and Ryne (Heather) of Cedar Rapids; great-grandsons, Braxton and Quenten Quelle; and a soon-to-be great-granddaughter, Amelia Quelle. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 24, at First Presbyterian Church of Rogers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Rogers, 1901 S. 26th St., Rogers, AR 72758 or to Circle of Life Hospice at Legacy Village, 1201 NE Legacy Pkwy., Bentonville, AR 72712. Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2019