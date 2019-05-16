Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy "Dottie" Richards

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy "Dottie" Richards Obituary
DOROTHY "DOTTIE" RICHARDS Mount Vernon Dorothy "Dottie" Richards, who reached the age of 91 years, passed quietly into eternity on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Tipton. Dottie will be laid to rest on Friday, May 17, at 3 p.m. in the Lisbon City Cemetery where her family and friends will celebrate her life's journey and would invite you to be present with them. You are welcome to share your comments either in person or online at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to the . Dottie was born on June 5, 1927, in Waubeek, Iowa. She was the daughter of Robert and Myrtle Pratt Benton. Dottie was united in marriage to George Ray Richards. She was a homemaker, mother, grandmother and pretty darn good golfer. Dottie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sally and Ron Ahrens of Tipton, Iowa; her son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Linda Richards of Marion, Iowa; three grandchildren; and her sister, Bernice Kohl of Mechanicsville, Iowa. Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Richards, and her four siblings.
Published in The Gazette on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now