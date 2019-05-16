DOROTHY "DOTTIE" RICHARDS Mount Vernon Dorothy "Dottie" Richards, who reached the age of 91 years, passed quietly into eternity on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Tipton. Dottie will be laid to rest on Friday, May 17, at 3 p.m. in the Lisbon City Cemetery where her family and friends will celebrate her life's journey and would invite you to be present with them. You are welcome to share your comments either in person or online at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to the . Dottie was born on June 5, 1927, in Waubeek, Iowa. She was the daughter of Robert and Myrtle Pratt Benton. Dottie was united in marriage to George Ray Richards. She was a homemaker, mother, grandmother and pretty darn good golfer. Dottie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sally and Ron Ahrens of Tipton, Iowa; her son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Linda Richards of Marion, Iowa; three grandchildren; and her sister, Bernice Kohl of Mechanicsville, Iowa. Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Richards, and her four siblings. Published in The Gazette on May 16, 2019