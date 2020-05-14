|
|
DOROTHY SAMPSON North English Dorothy Sampson, 96, of North English, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the English Valley Care Center in North English. Dorothy was born March 10, 1924, near South English, Iowa, to Ira and Lela (Lockridge) Harris and graduated from Webster High School in 1942. On Dec. 15, 1945, she married Max Sampson in Keswick. The couple lived and farmed in the South English area, until retiring and moving to North English in the late 1980s. Dorothy participated in senior dining activities and enjoyed the Chicago Cubs and Bulls, Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones, going to her children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's events, playing cards and dancing. Survivors include her children, Gary (Sue) Sampson of South English, Larry (Carrie) Sampson of Nauvoo, Ill., Linda (Matt) Moore of Urbandale and Kelly (Cindy) Sampson of Ankeny; five grandchildren, Todd (Jennifer) Sampson, Wendy (Lester) Sebetka, Schuyler Sampson, Josh Moore and Molly (Nick) Moore; and six great-grandchildren, Tyler Ritter, Hayden Sampson, Addyson Sampson, Emmit Sampson, Clayton Sebetka and John Sebetka. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Arlene (Bill) Clark; and two brothers, Stan (Margaret) Harris and Dick (Jean) Harris. Memorial graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 18, with Jane (Clark) Titsworth officiating. Burial will be at South English Cemetery. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic there will be no visitation. A memorial fund has been established for the English Valley Care Center. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North English is caring for Dorothy and her family. Tributes may be made at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2020