DOROTHY "DOT" MAE SCHULZ Tipton Dorothy "Dot" Mae Schulz, 82, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. She passed away peacefully at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at First United Church of Christ in Tipton with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., before the service. Face masks will be required as well as social distancing. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, in Lindenwood Cemetery, Geneva, Iowa. The family would prefer memorials be donated to Tipton Senior Center or First United Church of Christ Women's Fellowship in Tipton. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com
. Dorothy was born Jan. 20, 1938, in Ackley, Iowa, to Ubbie and Grace (Kolthoff) Harken. She attended Allison Bristow schools. In 1962, she married Kenneth Schulz. They later divorced. Dorothy lived in Tipton most of her adult life. She worked at the Tipton Green House for several years before starting her career at Cedar Manor as a nurse's aide. She worked at Cedar Manor for more than 40 years before retiring. Dot loved to grow flowers and always was busy trying to manicure her lawn. You never would see a dandelion or weed in her lawn. She was an immaculate house cleaner and a very organized person. In her free time, she loved to go on bus trips and met many friends through her travels. Dot enjoyed playing cards at the senior center and having lunch on Sundays with her friends. She was active in the United Church of Christ in Tipton, where she served on many committees throughout the years. Left to cherish her memory are her two nieces, Susan (Curt) Nolte of Hampton and Sheryl (Robert) Dannen of Sheffield; and five great-nieces and nephews, Isaiah Nolte, Kasey Nolte and Gracie Nolte of Hampton and Ryan Dannen and Megan Dannen of Sheffield; along with many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lois Schulz; and her brother-in-law, Charles Schulz.