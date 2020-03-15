Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Schulze Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Schulze Johnson Obituary
DOROTHY SCHULZE JOHNSON Cedar Rapids Dorothy Schulze Johnson passed away March 9, 2020, three days before her 93rd birthday. Dorothy was born to Herman and Hazel Schulze of Ossian, Iowa. She graduated from high school when she was 16 and from the University of Iowa at 20. She married Eldon Johnson in August of 1949 and began a life in Cedar Rapids. Dorothy worked as a histology technician in the pathology department at Mayo Clinic before her marriage, at St. Luke's until her first daughter was born, and later at Weland Clinical Laboratories. She was a voracious reader, a gifted seamstress and a fearsome opponent at the bridge table. After retiring, Dorothy volunteered at Brucemore, the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art and Meth-Wick, her home for the past 20 years. She was very active in the local branch of AAUW and a longtime subscriber to Orchestra Iowa. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eldon; brothers-in-law, Dean Morey and Joseph Bagnara; and daughter, Sara. She is survived by her sister, Mary Louise Bagnara; sister-in-law, Marguerite Morey; daughter, Lisa Van Sickle and husband Harvey; daughter, Kathy Wildman and wife Nancy Katz; grandsons, Alex, Paul and Mark Van Sickle; and a large extended family. Her family wishes to thank the residents and staff of Meth-Wick for their friendship, support and care for Dorothy over the last 20 years. There are no services planned at this time due to travel concerns.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -