DOROTHY SCHULZE JOHNSON Cedar Rapids Dorothy Schulze Johnson passed away March 9, 2020, three days before her 93rd birthday. Dorothy was born to Herman and Hazel Schulze of Ossian, Iowa. She graduated from high school when she was 16 and from the University of Iowa at 20. She married Eldon Johnson in August of 1949 and began a life in Cedar Rapids. Dorothy worked as a histology technician in the pathology department at Mayo Clinic before her marriage, at St. Luke's until her first daughter was born, and later at Weland Clinical Laboratories. She was a voracious reader, a gifted seamstress and a fearsome opponent at the bridge table. After retiring, Dorothy volunteered at Brucemore, the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art and Meth-Wick, her home for the past 20 years. She was very active in the local branch of AAUW and a longtime subscriber to Orchestra Iowa. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eldon; brothers-in-law, Dean Morey and Joseph Bagnara; and daughter, Sara. She is survived by her sister, Mary Louise Bagnara; sister-in-law, Marguerite Morey; daughter, Lisa Van Sickle and husband Harvey; daughter, Kathy Wildman and wife Nancy Katz; grandsons, Alex, Paul and Mark Van Sickle; and a large extended family. Her family wishes to thank the residents and staff of Meth-Wick for their friendship, support and care for Dorothy over the last 20 years. There are no services planned at this time due to travel concerns.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020