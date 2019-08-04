|
DOROTHY TAYLOR Cedar Rapids Dorothy Taylor, 96, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Hiawatha Care Center following an extended illness, with her family by her side. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, with interment in the Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello. Friends may call after 10 a.m. Monday at Goettsch Funeral Home. Surviving are four children, Mike (Jayme) Taylor, Spring Lakes, Ill., Barbara (Bill) Morgan, Birmingham, Ala., Pat (Pam) Taylor, Cedar Rapids, and Lynn (Barry) Phurrough, Sylacauga, Ala.; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, J.B. Long; and two sisters, Jo Bennett and Rebecca Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur, in May of 2019; and four siblings, Vernon Long, Betty Fitch, Marjorie Dolan and Nancy Marlof. Dorothy Jane Long was born March 14, 1923, in Tipton, Iowa. She was the daughter of Hilbert and Zella Benedict Long. Dorothy was a graduate of Tipton High School. She continued her education at the Cedar Rapids Business College. During World War II, she worked at Collins Radio. Dorothy Long married Arthur Taylor on Oct. 31, 1942, in Clarence, Iowa. After her children were grown, she returned to work as a secretary for a stockbroker in Cedar Rapids. In retirement, Arthur and Dorothy spent winters in Bonita Springs, Fla. They also had a camper along the Mississippi at Guttenberg. Family time was important to them. Every year the family, when the children were little, would spend three weeks at Lake Wabedo in Minnesota. There also were many trips to area lakes and streams to have a family fishing outing or go mushroom hunting or just spending time in nature together. Dorothy enjoyed hunting as well and made a trip to Colorado with Arthur to hunt mule deer and elk. She gardened vegetables and flowers, made great lemon meringue pie, chocolate cake and bread. She entertained her children and grandchildren with all kinds of craft projects.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019