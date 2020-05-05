|
|
DOROTHY JEAN TOPPING Cedar Rapids Dorothy Jean Topping lost her battle with COVID-19 on May 3, 2020, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was born Sept. 2, 1941, to Harold and Ethel Swordes of Anamosa, Iowa. In 1970, she went to work for Dr. Dean and Bonnie Bemus of Cedar Rapids. She never left. During her 50 years of employment, she was responsible for raising the four Bemus children. She loved them unconditionally. Which was, at times, not easy. As the years progressed, she also helped raise more generations of children. For this, we will eternally be grateful. Dorothy was loved by all who met her and cherished by all who knew her. She was happiest feeding any and all animals or spending time with the Bemus grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by a sister, Clara; two nieces; and one nephew. She also is survived by the Bemus, Shields and Hauser families: Bonnie Bemus, Lisa Bemus (Randy) Shields, David, Dan, Scott (Amy) Bemus, Emily Shields (Michael) Hauser, Alex (Ashley) Shields, Cooper Shields, Madison and Alyssa Bemus, Jake and Claire Bemus. Lucy, Michael, Eleanor and Zoe Hauser; and maybe the grand dog. Special thanks to her friend, Debby. You were a blessing. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society, 7411 Mount Vernon Rd. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403, or the . A private family graveside service is planned for a future date out of respect to the current conditions of the COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with memories and condolences. Special thank-you to Living Center West, Dr. Younger and Jenny and the rest of the wonderful staff who cared for Dorothy in the last few months especially these final weeks of her life.
Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2020