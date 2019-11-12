|
|
DOROTHY ELICK WHITE Ladora Dorothy Elick White, 73, of Ladora, formerly of Williamsburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held in late spring. Details will be posted on her daughter Tonja Beckman's Facebook page. A private family burial will be held. Survivors include her daughter, Tonja Beckman; a sister, Veronica Russell of Iowa City; nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Garry Wade. Dorothy was born Aug. 2, 1946. She was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Over the years, Dorothy did many different things. She had her own cleaning business for many years. She did medical transcription at Mercy, UIHC, a hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, and the hospital in Marengo. She was married and divorced over the years. She had a daughter, Tonja Wade, and son, Garry Wade, from her first marriage, but they later divorced. The craziest thing she ever did was move from Iowa to Alaska when she hated the cold weather. I would like to thank my family, many extended family and the nurses at the Hospice House for all the love, care and support. I couldn't have done it without you.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019