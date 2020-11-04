DOROTHY WILSON Cedar Rapids Dorothy Wilson passed into heaven on Sept. 30, 2020, after a prolonged battle with metastasized melanoma that spread too quickly and treatment was not successful. Dorothy leaves behind a daughter, Lydia (Eric); son, Douglas (Kim); two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She taught high school math and chemistry in Cedar Rapids for many years, inspiring many students. Dorothy had such a spark to her. She would do anything for anyone, and loved her family deeply. A celebration of life will be scheduled for her at a later date. Good journey, Mom; till we meet again. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.blesietree.org
