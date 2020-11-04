1/1
Dorothy Wilson
DOROTHY WILSON Cedar Rapids Dorothy Wilson passed into heaven on Sept. 30, 2020, after a prolonged battle with metastasized melanoma that spread too quickly and treatment was not successful. Dorothy leaves behind a daughter, Lydia (Eric); son, Douglas (Kim); two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She taught high school math and chemistry in Cedar Rapids for many years, inspiring many students. Dorothy had such a spark to her. She would do anything for anyone, and loved her family deeply. A celebration of life will be scheduled for her at a later date. Good journey, Mom; till we meet again. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.blesietree.org. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
