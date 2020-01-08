|
DOROTHY MARIE WRANGEN Cedar Rapids Dorothy Marie Wrangen, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Cottage Grove Place. She was a loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Dorothy was born Dec. 6, 1929. She grew up on Long Island and graduated from Garden City High School. She then attended Berkeley Business College and Mount Ida College, where she received degrees in retailing and marketing. She married William G. Wrangen in 1971. They retired from New York to Wilmington, N.C., and lived there for 20 years. She moved to Cedar Rapids after her husband passed away. Dorothy truly lived life to the fullest. She will be remembered for her unconditional love for her family and friends, her warm smile and her contagious laugh. Dorothy had two children a son, Louis W. Stark (Ann) of Cleveland, Ohio, and a daughter, Debra A. Everhart (Mike) of Elkins, W.Va. She had four grandchildren, Ian McElroy, Carly Cale, Elizabeth Stark and Will Stark. She also had three great-grandchildren, Hadley, Liam and Marie. A special thanks to the caregivers at Cottage Grove Place and to Dorothy's dear friends, Mo Gossard and Jennie Maxfield. A Celebration of Life service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Cottage Grove Place Foundation.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020