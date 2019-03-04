Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Yanecek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Yanecek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Yanecek Obituary
DOROTHY YANECEK Cedar Rapids Dorothy Yanecek, 91, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on March 2, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Funeral service will be held Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Dorothy Louise Baker was born Jan. 24, 1928, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Glen and Caroline (Carney) Baker. She worked at Turner Microphone and Goss. She loved to play cards, drink wine and spend time with her family. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Debra Rogers (Lynn Worrell); son, John (Arlene) Yanecek; one daughter-in-law, Jan Yanecek; grandson, John Yanecek; great-grandsons, Nathan and Alex Yanecek; great-great-grandson, Zane; sister, Karen Beall; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Glen Baker Jr.; and son, Thomas Yanecek. Memorial Donations may be sent to St. Luke's Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now