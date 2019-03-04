|
DOROTHY YANECEK Cedar Rapids Dorothy Yanecek, 91, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on March 2, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Funeral service will be held Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Dorothy Louise Baker was born Jan. 24, 1928, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Glen and Caroline (Carney) Baker. She worked at Turner Microphone and Goss. She loved to play cards, drink wine and spend time with her family. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Debra Rogers (Lynn Worrell); son, John (Arlene) Yanecek; one daughter-in-law, Jan Yanecek; grandson, John Yanecek; great-grandsons, Nathan and Alex Yanecek; great-great-grandson, Zane; sister, Karen Beall; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Glen Baker Jr.; and son, Thomas Yanecek. Memorial Donations may be sent to St. Luke's Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
