Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorris Hatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorris Hatt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorris Hatt Obituary
DORRIS HATT Cedar Rapids Dorris Hatt, 95, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. Private interment will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Dorris Vivian Jefferis was born March 29, 1924, in New Castle, Ind., to Lowell and Vivian (Pickering) Jefferis. Dorris graduated from Franklin High School. She graduated from Coe College in 1945 with a bachelor's degree in business and finance. Dorris was married to John "Jack" Hatt on May 5, 1945, at the Coe College Chapel. Most of her married life she assisted with the family business. She is survived by her three children, Shirley (Bill) Mitchell of Ludington, Mich., Al Hatt of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Jan (Joe) Mersch of Las Vegas; four grandchildren, Amber (Johnny) McClatchy of Texas, TJ (Andrea) Mitchell of Wisconsin, John (Emily) Mitchell of Indiana, and Casey (Jennilee) Mersch of Nevada; seven great-grandchildren, Jessica Viotto, Abbey Leinhauser, Livi Leinhauser, Ella Mitchell, Molly Mitchell, Haylee Mersch and Liam Mersch; one great-great-grandson, Warren Viotto; and one sister, Janet Tompkins of Durant, Okla. She was preceded in death by her husband, John and her parents. She was a kind, unassuming person who will be missed by all who knew her. Memorial donations may be sent to Coe College. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now