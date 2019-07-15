DORRIS HATT Cedar Rapids Dorris Hatt, 95, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. Private interment will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Dorris Vivian Jefferis was born March 29, 1924, in New Castle, Ind., to Lowell and Vivian (Pickering) Jefferis. Dorris graduated from Franklin High School. She graduated from Coe College in 1945 with a bachelor's degree in business and finance. Dorris was married to John "Jack" Hatt on May 5, 1945, at the Coe College Chapel. Most of her married life she assisted with the family business. She is survived by her three children, Shirley (Bill) Mitchell of Ludington, Mich., Al Hatt of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Jan (Joe) Mersch of Las Vegas; four grandchildren, Amber (Johnny) McClatchy of Texas, TJ (Andrea) Mitchell of Wisconsin, John (Emily) Mitchell of Indiana, and Casey (Jennilee) Mersch of Nevada; seven great-grandchildren, Jessica Viotto, Abbey Leinhauser, Livi Leinhauser, Ella Mitchell, Molly Mitchell, Haylee Mersch and Liam Mersch; one great-great-grandson, Warren Viotto; and one sister, Janet Tompkins of Durant, Okla. She was preceded in death by her husband, John and her parents. She was a kind, unassuming person who will be missed by all who knew her. Memorial donations may be sent to Coe College. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 15, 2019