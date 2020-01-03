Home

Dorthey Mae Schwabe

DORTHEY MAE SCHWABE Manchester Dorthey Mae Schwabe, 75, passed away peacefully with her daughters holding her hand Jan. 1, 2020. Dorthey Mae Aldridge was born the youngest of seven children to Glen and Jessie Easterday. Survivors left to cherish her memory are her husband of 13 years, Earl Schwabe; children, Calvin Cordray, Carson (Amy) Carpenter, Terry (Kim) Withers, Tisha (Jeff) Avis, Tylin (Kenny) Robidoux and Charles (Cyndie) Hunt; grandchildren, Paige, Ashley, Dakota, Cameron, Zack, Katelyn, Amber, Beth, Jessica, Kiley, Corbyn and Camberlyn; great-grandchildren, Noah, Jayden, Aubry, Emmerick, Corbin, Lily, Liam and Rylee; and several nieces and nephews. Waiting to walk her into heaven are her parents; brothers, Dale, Jack, Elven, Calvin, Basil and Carson; husbands, Earl, Richard, Donald and Charles; children, Donald and James; and great-granddaughter, Caydence. A Celebration of Life will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 4, at F.B. & Co., Waubeek, Iowa. A gofundme page under Kenny Robidoux has been established.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
