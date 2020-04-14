|
|
DOUG COMRIED Walford Doug Comried, 76, of Walford, Iowa, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Doug was born Aug. 9, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Raymond and Maxine (Phillips) Comried. He was united in marriage to Sarah "Sally" Carolan. Doug served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1964 during the Vietnam War. He was a carpenter for Local 308. Doug was a member of American Legion Post No. 572 in Fairfax and the Moose Lodge in Cedar Rapids. Doug enjoyed golf, softball and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. He loved to hang out at the Angle Inn/Bully's in Walford, where he was referred to as "Coach." Survivors include his son, Jeff Comried of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Amy Comried of Walford; step-children, Gary Moen of Cedar Rapids, Susan Hilby of Cedar Falls and Steve Moen of Marion; nine grandchildren, Paige, Rafe, Aiden, Tanner, Tyler, Tiffany, Andrea, Alyss and Aaron; great-grandchildren, Wynn, June, Dorothy, Eden, Kensley, and one on the way; two brothers, Ray (Kay) Comried of Marion and Chuck (Mary) Comried of Anamosa and Texas; and two sisters, Robin (Larry) Hanover of Marion and Geneva Killion of Springfield, Ore. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sally, in 2018; and sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Herb Boots. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to everyone at Hospice of Mercy for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Doug at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020