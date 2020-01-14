|
DOUG JOHNSON Hiawatha Doug Johnson of Hiawatha died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. Following the worship service, a time of fellowship with his family will be held in the church's narthex. Interment of cremains at South Marion Cemetery, southeast of Stratford, will take place at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home, Cedar Rapids, is caring for Doug and his family. Please share a memory of Doug at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020