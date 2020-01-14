Home

Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:30 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Cedar Rapids, IA
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Westminster Presbyterian Church Narthex
Cedar Rapids, IA
Doug Johnson Obituary
DOUG JOHNSON Hiawatha Doug Johnson of Hiawatha died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. Following the worship service, a time of fellowship with his family will be held in the church's narthex. Interment of cremains at South Marion Cemetery, southeast of Stratford, will take place at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home, Cedar Rapids, is caring for Doug and his family. Please share a memory of Doug at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
