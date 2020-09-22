Douglas Anderson

DOUGLAS PAUL ANDERSON Cold Springs, Minn. Douglas Paul Anderson, formerly of Cedar Rapids, lost his years of battling incurable leukemia on Sept. 10, 2020. Pending military service and interment will be at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis, Minn. Doug was born to Howard and Leota Anderson on July 3, 1954, in Cedar Rapids. He attended Jefferson High School, graduating in 1972. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1973 and served most of his time in Germany. He then signed up for the Army Reserves and continued to serve 11 more years. He worked for Square D, then moved to Minnesota in 1986, and started working for Bosch Group. Doug was very proud to say he was able to serve his country. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Central Minnesota Chapter 290 and held office of secretary and treasurer at different times. Doug married Rachel Eike in 1979. They later divorced. He married Shelley Becker in 2000. He is survived by wife, Shelley of Cold Springs, Minn.; daughter, Sandra Anderson of Marion, Iowa; son, Steve Anderson of Owosso, Mich.; mother, Leota Anderson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; sister, Tracy (Doug) Bruseth; and brother, Gary Anderson, all of Cedar Rapids; stepsons, Dana (Julia) Becker and Nathan Becker; stepgrandsons, Caleb and Byron Becker, all of Minnesota; and nieces, Heather Zamastil of Cedar Rapids, Tara Brannaman of Lisbon, Iowa, and Drew Anderson of Cedar Rapids. He also is survived by several cousins. Doug was preceded in death by his father, many cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents. Doug loved fishing, woodworking, cooking (especially smoking ribs), his dogs and spending time with his grandsons. He was quite the handyman. He had a shirt that said "Give me a hammer and a roll of duct tape and I can fix anything." He will be greatly missed and was very loved by family and friends.



