DOUGLAS BEHRENS Strawberry Point Douglas Behrens, 91, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, passed away on Sept. 30, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Virginia Behrens of Strawberry Point; his two sons, Gregg Behrens of Auckland, New Zealand and Curt (Liz) Behrens of Fontana, Wis.; five grandchildren, David (Sharon) Behrens, Carrie (Sean) Brna, Karl Behrens, Kristina (Aleks Davidovich) Behrens and Adam Behrens; and three great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Private immediate family graveside service at Cass Township Cemetery in Strawberry Point, Iowa.