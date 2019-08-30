Home

Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Parkview Church
15 Foster Road
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Parkview Church
15 Foster Road
Iowa City, IA
View Map
DOUGLAS C. AUNAN Coralville Douglas C. Aunan, 68, of Coralville, passed away suddenly on Aug. 27, 2019, at UIHC. A memorial service will be held at noon Monday, Sept., 2, at Parkview Church, 15 Foster Rd., Iowa City, where the family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to noon. He is survived by his mother, Janet; his wife, Carol; his children, Brian (Debbie) Aunan and their children, Karen (Adam) Smith and Kristin Aunan; his siblings, Tom, Cathy, Barb and John; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Norman, and infant sister, Karen. For a full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
