DOUGLAS C. AUNAN Coralville Douglas C. Aunan, 68, of Coralville, passed away suddenly on Aug. 27, 2019, at UIHC. A memorial service will be held at noon Monday, Sept., 2, at Parkview Church, 15 Foster Rd., Iowa City, where the family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to noon. He is survived by his mother, Janet; his wife, Carol; his children, Brian (Debbie) Aunan and their children, Karen (Adam) Smith and Kristin Aunan; his siblings, Tom, Cathy, Barb and John; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Norman, and infant sister, Karen. For a full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019