Douglas C. Dighton

Douglas C. Dighton Obituary
DOUGLAS C. DIGHTON Hiawatha Douglas C. Dighton, 73, of Hiawatha, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice in Cedar Rapids. Doug will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date this summer. He is survived by his brother, Brad (Teresa) Dighton, Rapid City, S.D.; nephew, Alex (Jenny) Dighton of Council Bluffs, Iowa; nephew, Andrew (Chelsea) Dighton of Belle Fourche, S.D.; nephew, Derek (Michelle) Dighton of Haverhill, Iowa; nephew, Dustin (Angel) Dighton of Lisbon, Iowa; niece, Dawn (Jack) Dozark of Cresco, Iowa; and many great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clark and Anna Belle (Petlon) Dighton; and brother, RG (Roy Glenn) Dighton. Doug was born to Clark and Anna Belle Dighton on Aug. 28, 1945, in Monticello, Iowa. Doug attended Buck Creek High School, and then attended Allied Trade School in Chicago, studying heating and refrigeration. Doug worked as an appliance repairman at major department stores, as well as running his own private repair service. Doug loved spending time with family and friends. He always had a joke or two (or 10) to make you chuckle. Doug and his jokes and quick wit will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank all the doctors and staff at St Luke's Hospital and St Luke's Hospice for their love and care.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
