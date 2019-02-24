DOUGLAS LEE COVER Tavares, Fla. Douglas Lee Cover, 76, of Tavares, Fla., died Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Douglas, son of parents Donald and Fern Washburn Cover, was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He attended Harrison Elementary School and Roosevelt Junior High, and graduated from Jefferson High School in June 1960. He was active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, and received his Eagle Scout badge at age 14. Douglas attended the University of Iowa, was a member of the university marching band playing the saxophone, and received his B.A. in 1964. Douglas worked for General Electric for 34 years and retired in 1994. For several years he was top sales executive for the lighting department on the East Coast from Florida to Maine. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, family vacations and playing in swing and concert bands. Douglas leaves behind Margie Supplee, his wife of 25 years; sister, Mary Lou Crowe; two children from a previous marriage to Muriel Stusak, Scott Cover and Christine (Wells) Hutchison; grandchildren, Matthew Cover and Jackson and Christopher Hutchison; aunt, Donna Washburn; and cousins, Daniel (Debbie) Washburn of Marion, Iowa, and Kenneth (Marge) Washburn and Bryan Matson of Cedar Rapids. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary