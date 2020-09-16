DOUGLAS DEAN WEEKLY Newton Douglas Dean Weekly, 64, of Newton, formerly of Newhall, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, at the Marengo Cemetery. The Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory is handling the arrangements. Doug was born on Sept. 12, 1956, to Keith and Norma Weekly. After graduating from Benton Community High School, he attended the University of Iowa, graduating with a degree in accounting. He worked for Ernst & Ernst public accounting firm in Chicago before moving to Newton in 1987 and working for the Maytag Co. until his retirement in 2008. Doug was an avid sports fan and loved his Iowa Hawkeyes. He also enjoyed family time, especially having in-depth conversations with his nieces and nephews. Doug is survived by three brothers, Scott (Mary) Weekly of Chelsea, Brian (Brenda) Weekly of Center Point and Dan (Joni) Weekly of Fairfax; and one sister, Barb (Craig) Selk of Van Horne. He also is survived by three nieces, eight nephews and many great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Norma Weekly; and one brother, Craig Weekly. Online condolences may be left at www.wallacefamilyfuneralhome.com
