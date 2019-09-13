|
DOUGLAS DEANE LIVINGSTON Wayzata, Minn. On Sept. 10, 2019, Douglas Deane Livingston, AKA "Dougie," "D-Fresh," "Douger," "Doug," and "Daddy," loving husband and father of seven, passed away after a courageous 13-month battle with cancer. He was a warrior. At 52 years old, Doug wasn't ready to die and he didn't want to. Not a day passed that Doug didn't wake up and fight like hell to be here on this earth and enjoy all that he created for his family and himself. He responded to this journey with an overwhelming and positive outlook that energized a community. His neighbors encircled tree trunks with blue ribbons, fought shoulder-to-shoulder with him in providing meals, baby sitters, counsel and hugs. His colleagues, his friends and his clients rallied in support. When the odds tipped out of his favor, he accelerated his bucket list and provided experiences and conversations for his family that were touching and will be forever memorable. Doug was born to Tom and Diane Livingston on Dec. 2, 1966, and was raised in Williamsburg, Iowa, with his brother Rob. They lived a simple, traditional and full life. The boys spent their childhood breeding corn in the fields, racing mopeds, snowmobiling, cheering for the Iowa Hawkeyes and burning down an occasional hay bail. A standout swimmer, he and Rob still hold records for achievement in the halls of their high school. Later, he graduated from Drake University and pursued a degree in business and risk management insurance. An internship with Arthur J. Gallagher turned into a full-time job after college. Following his dad and grandfather, he became a third-generation insurance professional and was very proud of it. His early career was spent in Chicago and London, building the skills that eventually led him to a defining move to Hays Companies. He loved his job, his clients and the grind. At work, Doug met Lauren, the love of his life, who together steamed ahead over the years with a blended family of seven children. A powerful family of distinction in personality, warmth and achievement emerged. Doug's life was a gift to all of us. In the past 13 months, he taught us how to live despite the challenges of a terminal disease. In his terrible bouts with pain, he put the rest of our problems in perspective. In dying, Douglas Deane Livingston inspired our living. He is LIVINGSTON STRONG. Doug is survived by his loving wife, Lauren, and children, Emily, Abby, Josh, Adam, Blake, Tucker and Hayden; parents, Tom and Diane; brother, Rob (Jill) and their children, Kaitlyn, Claire, Chayse and Cameron; brothers and sisters-in-law as well as their children on the Mitchell side; and his beloved godson, James David. Memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Wayzata Community Church, 125 E. Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata, Minn., with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. The family will be hosting a memorial brunch at Wayzata Country Club immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting contributions to the Livingston Strong Playground Fund. The fund will honor and fulfill Doug's dream of building a beautiful and vibrant play space for his family and his community that has so generously supported him every single day. www.gofundme.com/f/livingstonstrong-playground
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019