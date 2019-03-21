Resources More Obituaries for Douglas Mounce Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Douglas Dee Mounce

Obituary Condolences Flowers DOUGLAS DEE MOUNCE Corydon Douglas Dee Mounce, 71, of Corydon, formerly of Central City, passed away at home Monday, March 18, 2019. Born on March 26, 1947, to "Hubby" and Irene (Everman) Mounce, Doug was the oldest of four children. With three sisters (Cheri, Sondra and Kelly), he quickly developed an ornery spirit, contributing to - and likely instigating - much sibling rivalry. As a Linn County 4-H member and Lisbon wrestler, Doug learned the value of hard work, the pride that comes from succeeding, and the sting of defeat. Following high school, Doug attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he studied agriculture until being drafted into the Vietnam War. He served from 1967 to 1969. On August 1, 1970, Doug married Peggy Faint. They lived in Wisconsin and Illinois before ultimately settling in Alburnett. Though their relationship was far from perfect, Doug appreciated Peggy's grace and loving kindness. Having mellowed later in life, Doug was thrilled to have Peggy join him in southern Iowa upon retirement. Doug's pride and joy were his daughters, Keri (Mike Wallace) and Amy (Clint Smith). In their early years, he enjoyed helping them raise and show livestock. He instilled in them a strong sense of competition. He would ooze with pride when he talked about the girls' academic, athletic or general life accomplishments. Anyone who paused to visit with him would inevitably learn the latest happenings with the "Mounce girls." In later years, he and Peggy continued to raise and sell club lambs. He greatly enjoyed being Papa Doug to his grandson, Treynor. He hugged, kissed, and teased Treynor as much as possible - in person preferably, but Skype could suffice. Although Doug wasn't able to see Treynor show sheep as he had hoped, he loved watching his interest in sheep evolve. He also enjoyed seeing him play baseball and ride horses. Doug mentored countless young people engaged in the livestock industry and judged fairs across the Midwest. Additionally, he served the livestock industry as an auctioneer. He established Mid-America Sales in the early 1980s selling livestock, farm and estate auctions. He taught animal science and coached livestock judging at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids before moving to southern Iowa. Beginning in 2000, Doug taught agricultural education at Seymour High School for several years. More recently, he served Wayne County as the Development Corporation Director and Director of Veterans Affairs. Although southern Iowa was his "second home," he thoroughly loved his neighbors and community. Per Doug's request, he will be cremated and no formal visitation or funeral will be held. A small celebration of life luncheon will be held at the Sewal Community Center on Sunday, March 24, from noon to 2 p.m. Livestock friends are invited to celebrate his life next August at Stockman's following the Iowa State Fair Wether Sire Sale. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of two charities. Locally, Doug selected the Wayne County Veterans Affairs to support past, present and future veterans. The second charity is Minnesota-based Wishes & More, the organization that made Treynor's Disney trip possible in 2017. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries