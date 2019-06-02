DOUGLAS J. DUKE Cedar Rapids Douglas J. Duke, 58, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Cypress Lounge in Cedar Falls, Iowa, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Doug was born on March 24, 1961, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Jeri and Darlene Duke. Along with his brother, Dani, the family resided on Grand Boulevard in Waterloo. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1980. Doug married Coni Olson in 1982, and they welcomed three children, Matt, Megan and Michael. Doug and Coni later divorced. He married Andrea Kimball in 2012. Doug enjoyed playing his drums and listening to music. He also loved riding his motorcycle and being outdoors to look for morels. Doug is survived by his wife, Andrea Duke; mother, Darlene Reed Waldorf (John Waldorf) of Waterloo; brother, Dani (Rona) Duke of Cedar Falls; children, Matt Duke of Cedar Falls, Megan Duke of Florida and Michael Duke of Wisconsin; two stepchildren, Sara (Curtis) Wiesenhofer of Cedar Rapids and Michael Kimball of Cedar Rapids; two stepgranddaughters, Kayleigh and Molly; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Jeri Duke; sister, Debra Duke; aunt, Janeene Reed; and his grandparents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Project. Please share a memory of Doug at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary