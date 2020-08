Or Copy this URL to Share

DOUGLAS PAUL EIBEN Cedar Rapids Douglas Paul Eiben, 60, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away because of cardiac arrest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. He did not go out without a fight. A Celebration of Life service and gathering will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Baker Park Pavilion in Prairieburg, Iowa. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family.



