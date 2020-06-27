DOUGLAS EUGENE FARLEY JR. Cedar Rapids Douglas Eugene Farley Jr., 56, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on June 25, 2020, after a resilient 30-year battle with diabetes. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at the funeral home. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Douglas Farley Jr. was born July 24, 1963, to Doug Farley and Mary Jo Farley in Cedar Rapids. Doug lived his life between Langley, Okla., and Cedar Rapids before finally settling in Cedar Rapids in 1997 to raise his two sons. He married Carles (Menge) Farley on April 12, 2003, and welcomed another son and two daughters to his family. Doug always could be found outside doing something, whether it be working on his vehicles or working in his garden. No matter what it was, his beloved dogs were right beside him. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved nothing more than having a line in the water or watching the sun come up in the woods. He looked forward to the week of his annual hunting trip to Washington, Iowa, with his son and friends. Doug took everyone in that needed a place to stay. He always was someone you could call if you needed something fixed in your house, you were broke down on the side of the road, or you just needed a hot meal. He will be remembered as a caring husband, father, grandpa, and friend to all who had the privilege of knowing him. Doug was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jo Woolman; stepdad, Roy Woolman; childhood friend, Tony Clark; his grandparents; and a niece and nephew. He is survived by his wife, Carles Farley of Cedar Rapids; father, Doug Farley Sr., of McGregor; stepmother, Barney Farley of Cedar Rapids; brother, Kelly (Christine) Farley of Aurora, Ill.; brother, Shannon (Hyra) Farley of Cedar Rapids; sister, Amanda Woolman of Vinita, Okla.; sister, Tiffany Neill of Sapulpa, Okla.; son, Josh (Brittani) Menge of Cedar Rapids; son, Doug (Allie) Farley III of Cedar Rapids; son, Brandon (Olivia) Farley of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Kayla Newman of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Brittani Arneson of Cedar Rapids; and grandchildren, Jayana, Javen, Jacelynn, Lyric, Ian, Guinevere, Nora, Quinn, Henry and Lyncoln. Please share a memory of Doug at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 27, 2020.