DOUGLAS N. HUMBLE Iowa City Douglas N. Humble, 64, of Iowa City, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Private burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iowa City Hospice. Douglas was born July 7, 1955, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of G. Neil and Marlene (Dohrer) Humble. He was an excellent artist, pin-striper, accomplished auto interior expert and restorer, with an encyclopedic recall of obscure auto knowledge. Doug couldn't abide shoddy work, and lived life on his own terms. He was as honest as a man can be and whose word was like the iron he worked with. Doug was an iconic figure in the car world, and it was an honor to know and work with him. He had a fierce loyalty to his family and friends. Douglas is survived by his siblings, Linda Humble, Omaha, Neb., Debra (Isidro) Humble-Ramirez, Santa Barbara, Calif., Mark Humble, North Glen, Colo., Brenda (Mart) McAreavy, Iowa City, Gregory (Loretta) Humble, Fort Pierce, Fla., and Brent Humble, Wellman; nieces and nephews, Rachel Lockhart, Rick Lockhart, Brent Buda, Adrienne Schlabach, Adam Miller, Amanda Fonteyne, Sean McAreavy, Krystal (Steve) Mullnix, Katy Good, Heather Humble, Neil Humble, and Elizabeth Humble; great-nieces and nephews near and dear to Doug's heart, Evie, Solomon, David and Phoeby; and many extended family. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Brad Humble. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019