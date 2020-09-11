DOUGLAS JAMES KIMM Blairstown Douglas James Kimm, 83 of Blairstown, Iowa, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo. He had been a resident of Rose Haven Care Center for the last 8 months. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Funeral service will begin following the visitation along with burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Blairstown Legion Hall. Doug was born Jan. 17, 1937, at home in rural Benton County, the son of Martin and Helen (Slaymaker) Kimm. He graduated from Blairstown High School in 1955. He then attended Cedar Rapids Business College, where he met his first wife, Beverly Jean Frantz. They were united in marriage Sept. 21, 1957. He was in the U.S. Navy Reserve for eight years. Beverly later passed away on Sept. 16, 1968. They were blessed with four children. He then met Mardene Collingwood-Thomas and they were married on July 10, 1971, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Marengo. He lived in Blairstown all of his life and he was part-owner of the family business Kimm Oil Company all his life. He continued with the bookkeeping for many years after his son Craig took over with running the bulk truck. He is survived by his three children, Cindy (Jim) Stoddard, Watkins, Brian "Opie" (Cindy) Kimm, Blairstown, and Cheryl (Jeff) Housman of DeWitt; one stepson, Shawn (Lisa) Thomas, Cedar Rapids; daughter-in-law, Jeanette Kimm, Belle Plaine; 12 grandchildren; nine stepgrandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Max Kimm of Blairstown; a sister, Audrey (Ron) Yardley of Marengo; and many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents; his first wife; a son, Craig Kimm; great-granddaughter, Kylee Zittergruen; and a brother, Dean Kimm. Doug was a longtime member of the Blairstown Volunteer Fire Department and American Legion Post 170. He enjoyed playing cards with the guys and at the casino, catfishing and being with his family. He will be greatly missed and will be remembered of his smile, laughter and whistling. Memorials may be made to Blairstown American Legion Post 170.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store