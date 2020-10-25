DOUGLAS JAMES MOORMAN Grand Prairie, Texas Douglas James Moorman, 67, of Grand Prairie, Texas, formerly of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at home surrounded by his family and loved ones. A celebration of his life will be on Nov. 7 in Texas. Doug was born on Feb. 22, 1953, to Leo and Betty (Wilson) Moorman in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He grew up in the Marion area and graduated from Marion High School in 1971. He was united in marriage to Janet Klug in 1977. Shortly after they were married, Doug and Jan moved to Texas where he began his career in the automobile business, holding various roles with several dealers in east Texas. For the last 15 years, Doug was employed by ByRider as a car buyer and was well-respected in that position. In this role, he attended seven car auctions per week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and was part of a great community of auctioneers, ring men and fellow buyers. Doug found love again with Carol Miller. She was his soulmate and they thoroughly enjoyed time spent together. They loved listening to live music, Thursday nights at Southern Recipe Grill, traveling in their new motorhome and spending wonderful times with their families. A lot of laughter was shared between them. He said "No one has loved me the way Carol Miller has" and she felt the same about him. Doug is survived and lovingly remembered by Carol; sons, Justin and Melvin; daughter, Malinda; grandchildren, James Moorman and Stellah Jones; sister, Judy (Jamie) Frazee; special niece and nephew, Abby Frazee and Chris (Joeli) Moorman; several nieces and nephews; and his lifelong friend, Mark Barnd. Also remembered lovingly by Carol's children, Michael (Stephanie) Cook, Jenn Morris and Jamie (Cord) Carpenter, and her grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; ex-wife, Jan; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Sarah Moorman; sisters, Mary Moorman and Cassandra (Sandy) Price; and nephew, James Frazee IV. Memorials in Doug's memory may be made to the American Lung Association
or The Frazee Center (named in honor of his nephew) in Greenville, S.C.