DOUGLAS RAY KIRK Marion Douglas Ray Kirk, 85, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Northbrook Manor in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In agreement with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic at this time, a private family committal service will take place at Alice Cemetery in rural Center Point, Iowa. A Celebration of Doug's Life reception will be planned for family and friends at a later date at Alice United Methodist Church in Center Point. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family. Douglas was born July 13, 1935, in Center Point, the son of George W. Jr. and Leila DeVee (Fee) Kirk. He graduated from Center Point High School, Class of 1953. Douglas was united in marriage to Mary Byrns on Sept. 2, 1955, at Alice United Methodist Church. He worked as a technician for Rockwell Collins for 39 years, retiring in 1991. Douglas was a member of Alice United Methodist Church for 70-plus years. He enjoyed fishing, going out to eat and playing his keyboards. Douglas loved working in his yard, he spent a great deal of time to maintain and achieve its appearance. Douglas is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughter, Janet (Steve) Johnson of Center Point; son, Jerry Kirk of Marion; grandchildren, Kimberly Johnson of Center Point and Jesse Kirk of Marion; one brother, Ronald Kirk of Roseville, Minn.; and sister, Lenita Hepker of Sycamore, Ill. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Kirk; and brother, Robert Kirk. Please share a memory of Douglas at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.