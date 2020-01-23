|
DOUGLAS BRUCE LUKE Cedar Rapids Douglas Bruce Luke, 81, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. A parish vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. The family will greet friends following the service until 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion officiated by the Rev. David O'Connor. Burial will take place at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Douglas was born Nov. 10, 1938, in Wyoming, Iowa, the son of Fred and Florence (First) Luke. He graduated from Wyoming High School. On Sept. 3, 1960, Douglas was united in marriage to Marcine Kay Goldsberry at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. He worked for Cargill Inc., Marian Arens & Associates, Cherry Burrell and was a machinist at Collins. Douglas was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed Iowa Hawkeye sports, camping, fishing, pouring concrete, bonfires and the great outdoors. Douglas was a man of many talents and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Douglas is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Marcine Luke of Marion; six children, Lisa (Kevin) Muth of Gainesville, Fla., Christopher (Christine) Luke of Cedar Rapids, Jennifer (Edward) Stowell of Cedar Rapids, Peter (Lesley) Luke of Shellsburg, Steven (Minden) Luke of Marion and Sarah Patterson of Cedar Rapids; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Beverly Griswold of Altoona, and Barbara (James) Meinert and Judy (Jerry) Hangartner, both of Perham, Minn.; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Florence Luke; one grandchild; one great-grandchild; son-in-law, Mark Patterson; and brother-in-law, Jan Griswold. The family would like to extend their utmost appreciation to the staff at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy and the physicians of Mercy Medical Center who have cared for him over the years. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Douglas' name may be directed to his family. Please share a memory of Douglas at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020