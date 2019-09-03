|
DOUGLAS MATTHEW WHITE Cedar Rapids Douglas Matthew White, 52, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully from natural causes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories State Room. Doug was born on Oct. 25, 1966, to David and Karen White in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from Regis High School and Loras College. After college, he worked as a finance executive in different industries. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. His love for sports was apparent as he excelled on the football field, baseball diamond and wrestling mat. He was a true man's man. It was a joy to be able to spend time watching him do his thing (unless you were the other team). He was a lifelong member and supporter of Ducks Unlimited. Bigger than life with a heart of gold, Doug always was there to help a friend in need, mentor a child to enjoy the outdoors, cook a delicious wild-game dinner for his countless friends and share a witty line. He was a terrific businessman but an even better uncle, big brother and son. There is no greater love than the Lord's and Doug is in the loving arms of our Creator now. His light now shines brighter than ever from the Heavens, where he has lit the way to our Savior Jesus Christ. We take great comfort knowing we will be reunited soon. He is survived by his parents, Dave and Karen; his brother, Tim (Lyn) White of Scottsdale, Ariz.; his sister, Dana (Jeremy) Rinkenberger, of Hiawatha; nieces and nephews, Robyn Berndt, Danyelle and Dylan White and Riley, Bryce and Ali Rinkenberger; and great-nephew, Hucksyn Soldevere. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Daniel and Ruth White and Robert and Mary Kleineck; and his aunt, Marilyn (Kleineck) Haughenbury. Doug's loyal companions on a daily basis were his beloved, champion black labs, Kadee and Maggie. Online condolences and memories may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019