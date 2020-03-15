|
DOUGLAS MCCAGUE IHDE Waterloo Douglas McCague Ihde, 65, recently of Waterloo, formerly a longtime resident of Cedar Rapids, died Feb. 22, 2020, surrounded by his siblings and his longtime companion Kathryn after a lengthy battle with lung disease. There will be no services. Doug was born on Oct. 31, 1954, in Paterson, N.J. He graduated from Clarkstown High School North in New City, N.Y., in 1973. He also attended SUNY at Fredonia, the University of New Mexico and the University of Iowa. Doug owned and operated Werni's Tap, a popular neighborhood tavern in northeast Cedar Rapids for many years, while also helping his father run Will Rogers lounge in southwest Cedar Rapids. Doug was generous with his time and money and was very caring toward people. He was a good and loving brother. Survivors include his longtime companion, Kathryn; brothers, David and Larry; sisters, Regan and Elizabeth; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stan and Wilda Ihde. The family wishes to thank the staff at Allen Hospital in Waterloo for taking good care of our brother in his final weeks. His family will miss him very much. Per the family, if you're reading this and you still smoke cigarettes, please stop.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020