DOUGLAS MERLE MORRISON Middle Amana Douglas Merle Morrison, 46, of Middle Amana, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Marengo with Father David Wilkening officiating. Burial will be in the Brandon Cemetery, Brandon, Iowa. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo with a Scripture service at 5 p.m. Memorials may be contributed to the family in Douglas' name. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2019