Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
(319) 642-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Merle Morrison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Douglas Merle Morrison Obituary
DOUGLAS MERLE MORRISON Middle Amana Douglas Merle Morrison, 46, of Middle Amana, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Marengo with Father David Wilkening officiating. Burial will be in the Brandon Cemetery, Brandon, Iowa. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo with a Scripture service at 5 p.m. Memorials may be contributed to the family in Douglas' name. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now