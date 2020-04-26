|
|
DOUGLAS PAUL EIBEN Cedar Rapids Douglas Paul Eiben, 60, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and he did not go out without a fight. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having services for the public at this time. A private family gathering will be held at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Doug was the first baby born in Monticello, Iowa, on Jan. 1, 1960, to Paul and Mary (Pillard) Eiben. He graduated from North Linn High School and briefly served in the Iowa Army National Guard. Doug, who had many nicknames, worked for BHI as a radiation control worker. His grandson was his pride and joy. Doug enjoyed poker, junking, karaoke, fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. He had a spunky attitude and loved telling his jokes and talking to anyone who would listen. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his significant other, DeeDee Robinson of Cedar Rapids; triplet daughters, Erin Eiben (Dallas) Norton of Anamosa, Alyssa Eiben (Jeremy Klenk) of Marion and Erica Eiben of Austin, Texas; grandson, Atlas Norton and one on the way; and his siblings, Paula (Randy) Plotz of Blairstown, Juanita Eiben of Marion, Victoria Kircher of Marion, Faye Dudley (Todd Young) of Cedar Rapids, Colleen (Bernie) Eiben-Prokop of Cedar Rapids and Greg Eiben (Bev Hansel) of Manchester. Doug was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Alistair; and the mother of his children, Rosemary Eiben. From the words of Douglas: Love ya, Later. Please share a memory of Doug at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020