DOUGLAS LYNN PETERSEN Cedar Rapids Douglas Lynn Petersen, 67, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Manor Care after a short illness. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Doug is survived by his mother, Betty Petersen; sister, Candy (Mike) Boyer; brother, Terry (Rosalee) Petersen, all of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his father and a nephew, Joe Petersen. Doug was born July 8, 1952, the son of Rodney and Betty Pollack Petersen in Cedar Rapids. He graduated in 1970 from Jefferson High School. Doug served in the Army between 1970 and 1973 and worked doing construction. Doug enjoyed reading and watching PBS. Memorials may be directed to family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019