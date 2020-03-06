Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas R. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas R. Miller Obituary
DOUGLAS R. MILLER Cedar Rapids Douglas R. Miller, 77, of Anamosa, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Monticello Nursing and Rehab. Memorial services at 1 p.m. Monday, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Inurnment in the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Sunday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m. Survivors include his wife, Lynda; a son, Brent of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a daughter, Robin (Chad) of Pequot Lakes, Minn.; and a sister, Karen Andersen of Sutton, Neb. He also is survived by seven grandchildren, Emily, Britney, Jesica, Casandra, Isaiah and Ryan Miller and Tori (D.J.) Miell; one nephew, Josh Andersen (Teryl); two nieces, Kristi Stahl and Jennifer Andersen; great-nieces and nephews, Leif, Ingelise, Elsa, Grethe and Gavin (Katie) Andersen; and a great-great-niece, Gemma. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Brad; and his dog, Patrick. Doug was born May 5, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Delbert and Edna (Engelsen) Miller. He married Lynda L. Coberly on Oct. 19, 1963, in Cedar Rapids. Doug worked at Dictaphone for many years and, most recently, was self-employed in software sales. Doug was a member of the Masons. He enjoyed listening to music, fishing, boating, RVing in his motor home and spending time with his beloved family. Doug forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring husband, father, brother and grandfather whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to the Miller family on our Web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -