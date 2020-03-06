|
|
DOUGLAS R. MILLER Cedar Rapids Douglas R. Miller, 77, of Anamosa, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Monticello Nursing and Rehab. Memorial services at 1 p.m. Monday, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Inurnment in the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Sunday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m. Survivors include his wife, Lynda; a son, Brent of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a daughter, Robin (Chad) of Pequot Lakes, Minn.; and a sister, Karen Andersen of Sutton, Neb. He also is survived by seven grandchildren, Emily, Britney, Jesica, Casandra, Isaiah and Ryan Miller and Tori (D.J.) Miell; one nephew, Josh Andersen (Teryl); two nieces, Kristi Stahl and Jennifer Andersen; great-nieces and nephews, Leif, Ingelise, Elsa, Grethe and Gavin (Katie) Andersen; and a great-great-niece, Gemma. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Brad; and his dog, Patrick. Doug was born May 5, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Delbert and Edna (Engelsen) Miller. He married Lynda L. Coberly on Oct. 19, 1963, in Cedar Rapids. Doug worked at Dictaphone for many years and, most recently, was self-employed in software sales. Doug was a member of the Masons. He enjoyed listening to music, fishing, boating, RVing in his motor home and spending time with his beloved family. Doug forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring husband, father, brother and grandfather whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to the Miller family on our Web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020