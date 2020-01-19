Home

DOUGLAS L. TIMM Cedar Rapids Douglas L. Timm, 78, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Douglas was born June 28, 1941, to Fredrick and Loretta (Lammert) Timm, in Milwaukee, Wis. He married Nancy Merwine on Sept. 19, 1981, in Marion, Ohio. Doug worked at Cedarapids Inc. for many years. Doug is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Kelly Timm of Spokane, Wash., Krista (Bryan) McLelland of Liberty Lake, Wash., and Jonas Timm of Marion, Ohio; stepson, David Clark of Marion, Ohio; and granddaughters, Kate, Addison and Ava McLelland, Kacey Timm and Shiloh Clark. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; his first wife, Kathy (Conners) Timm; and an infant granddaughter, Mae McLelland, who will be laid to rest next to him. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to UnityPoint Hospice. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
