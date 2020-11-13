1/1
Douglas Torson
1941 - 2020
DOUGLAS A. TORSON Cedar Rapids Douglas Archie Torson, 79, of Swisher, Iowa, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, after a long illness. Private graveside services will be held at noon Sunday, Nov. 15, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. As mandated by proclamation, the use of face masks or shields are required. Doug was born Feb. 25, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to the late Archie and Blanche Torson. He graduated from Washington High School and attended Coe College as well as the University of Iowa Mini Medical School. Doug married Judith Lueder on July 19, 1967. He worked at Collins Radio, Cedar Rapids School District, Metropolitan School Supply and owned his own business. He is survived by his wife, Judy Torson of Swisher, Iowa, along with many friends and acquaintances. He was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. In 1966, he became a member of the Masonic Lodge Crescent No. 25, El Kahir Shrine, Trowel Chapter No. 49 R.A.M, Palestine Council No. 27 R & SM and Apollo Commandery No. 26 K.T. in Cedar Rapids. He joined Akdar Shrine in Tulsa, Okla., in 1993 after retiring in Oklahoma, and then returning to Iowa in 2003. He had many hobbies through the years, including amateur radio, music and automobiles. Doug was known for his larger than life personality, and his many funny jokes and pranks that would make everyone laugh and smile. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elk's Lodge No. 251 or Shriner's Hospital for Children. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
