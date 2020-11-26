1/1
Doulgas Marvin Ham
DOUGLAS MARVIN HAM Mount Pleasant Douglas Marvin Ham, 74, of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Nov. 20, 2020. Doug was born on Feb. 1, 1946, to Leo and Winifred (Heinsius) Ham in Iowa City, Iowa. He grew up on a farm in rural Solon and graduated from Cedar Rapids Prairie High School in 1964. Doug married Susan Hinkhouse on Feb. 4, 1967, in Cedar Rapids. Doug and Susan farmed in the Solon area until 1979, when Doug began selling farm machinery. The couple divorced in 1990. Doug moved to Keosauqua in 2006, where he met and married Karen Stark on July 12, 2012. Doug spent the majority of his career as a farm machinery salesman in Eastern and Southern Iowa, retiring in 2014. Doug enjoyed competitive tractor pulling with his 4010 John Deere tractor "Smog Frog." He earned the honor of ITPA Point Champion in 7000 Super Stock Class 1975 and 1981. Later in life, he was able to share his knowledge of pulling with his son, Mark. Doug also was very active with his children showing cattle at cattle shows, including Iowa Beef Expo and National Breed Shows. Doug was passionate about the Iowa Hawkeyes. But, he truly loved to watch college basketball, telling stories (which he had many), and drinking a cold Busch Light. He is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Michelle (Bill) Frauenholtz of West Liberty, Iowa, Mark (Becky) Ham of Swisher, Iowa, and Stefanie Ball of North Liberty, Iowa; stepchildren, Mike (Kim) Stark of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, Nathan Stark of Lockridge, Iowa, Monty (Tammy) Stark of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, Sheila Wilkerson of New London, Iowa, Rhonda (Michael) White of Stockport, Iowa, and Natasha (Jason) Rohde of Stockport, Iowa; 24 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joanne West of Aiken, S.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Winifred; and his beloved dog, Smokey. Doug's wish was to be cremated. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Memorial contributions in Doug's honor may be made to EveryStep Hospice of Mount Pleasant or may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
H C Pedrick & Son Inc
14006 Hwy 98
Douds, IA 52551
(641) 936-4317
