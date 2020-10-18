D.R. MILLER Solon D.R. Miller, 70, of Solon, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. D.R. was born Danny Richard Miller on Feb. 20, 1950, in Bogalusa, La., the only child of Tillman R. Miller and Ruth (Kirst) Miller. They moved to Dubuque, Iowa, in 1957 where Tillman worked at the Dubuque Packing and Ruth worked as an LPN. Danny graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1969 where he lettered in track and choir and participated enthusiastically in baseball, wrestling and football. He briefly attended the University of Dubuque, and later graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1981, working also those years as a driver for Cambus at the University. He did master's graduate work in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, while working in the Office of Public Information (OPI) as a photojournalist. He later worked as a reporter/photographer at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and then ended his working career at the UIHC Business Office in revenue integrity, retiring in 2012. In 1985, he and Jean (Pilger) Decker married and moved to Solon. They divorced in 2001 but remained close friends. He continued to have fond feelings for her three children, Will Decker of Minneapolis, Rob Decker of Iowa City and Betsy Decker of Northbrook, Ill. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth and her husband Lloyd Whitney of East Dubuque, Ill., and his father, Tillman Miller of Bogalusa, La. He is survived by his dear and gentle stepmother, Edwin (Talley) Miller of Bogalusa, La., and her large and loving family. She held a very special place in his heart, and he loved making trips "home" to Louisiana. Among his most treasured memories were his canoeing trips into the BWCAW – Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota, outfitting with Sawbill Canoe Outfitters of Tofte, Minn. It was a place of much solitude and peace for him and he longed to return. He would ask anyone wishing to honor him to be supportive politically and financially of the very unique and pristine place, as it is becoming increasingly threatened. He strongly believed it was a place to be protected for future generations to enjoy. He died gracefully, full of love and hope for the future of his country, and with much gratitude for the caring and compassionate nurses, doctors, and therapists who so willingly and competently cared for him. Godspeed dear friend. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
