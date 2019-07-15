DREW KELLEY Cedar Rapids Drew Kelley, 24, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. A Celebration of Drew's Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, at New Covenant Bible Church, 3090 N. Center Point Rd., Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Private family inurnment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Drew is survived by his loving parents, Tom and Jane Kelley of Cedar Rapids; a sister, Lauren (Andrew) Hemken and their children, Kate and Graham, all of Ames, Iowa; grandparents, Harry (Ann) Koenigsberg of Sheffield, Iowa; aunts and uncles, Michael and Ancha (Kim) Kelley of Huntsville, Ala., Mary (Randy) Rubel of Bellevue, Iowa, Kathy (Roger) Muehe of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Susan (David) Marchand of Glenville, Ga., Patty (Scott) Schlorholtz of Roland, Iowa, David (Debbie) Kelley of Sheffield, Iowa, Mark (Sheila) Kelley of Platteville, Wis., Bruce (Pam) Koenigsberg of Wheaton, Ill., David (Rosemary) Koenigsberg of Hampton, Iowa, Tom (Kris) Koenigsberg of Downers Grove, Ill., and Jon (Eileen) Koenigsberg of Pine, Colo.; and many loving extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Melvin and Gertrude Kelley; and a cousin, Jeff Koenigsberg. Drew was born June 21, 1995, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from Washington High School in 2014. Drew continued his education at the University of Northern Iowa. Drew was a creative young man who loved music. He was a passionate jazz drummer who enjoyed being in the background, while everyone else did their solos. Drew was the glue that held everyone together in the jazz group. Drew was quiet, thoughtful, intuitive, dependable and a caring man. He will be remembered as a beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Drew dedicated his life to Christ in the fall of 2016. His presence in our lives will be sorely missed. When you think of Drew, celebrate the good memories you have of him. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family and a donation will be made in Drew's honor to a . Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 15, 2019