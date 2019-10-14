|
|
DUANE EDWARD JURGENSEN Mechanicsville Duane Edward Jurgensen, 85, died on Oct. 9, 2019, at his home with his family. His remains were cremated, and his request was that there be no official funeral service. His family will remember him privately and ask that those who knew him do the same. Duane was born Sept. 23, 1934, near Olin, Iowa. His parents, Malcom Hansie and Alice Eloise (Seeger) Jurgensen divorced when he was 3 years old, and he then went to live with and was raised by his Uncle Max and Aunt Gladys Jurgensen near and in Morley, Iowa. He often spoke of the people of Morley with love and fondness and credited the whole community with "raising" him. He graduated from Morley High School in 1952 and worked various jobs in the area until enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1955. After being discharged in 1957, he returned to the Morley area to farm. He married Nancy Ann Black on Aug. 14, 1960, and together, they raised their family and farmed on County Road X-40 in Jones County, where he remained until his death. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Morley, the Morley Community Club, Mechanicsville Lions Club and Lincoln Community School District school board. In addition to farming, he began working at the Anamosa State Penitentiary as a correctional officer in 1987 and retired from there in 2002. He loved life on the farm, neighborhood ice cream socials, following his children's high school and college activities, the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox and the blessing of grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy; and "the best crop" their farm ever raised -- his five children, Mark (Jane) of Ames, Ann (Jeff Davidson) of Mechanicsville, Melinda (Jeff) James of Cedar Rapids, Deron (Terese) of Cedar Rapids and Janette (Jeff) Voss of Ryan. His grandchildren are Atticus, Eliot and Ian (Mark), Adam (Ann), Hannah and Derek (Melinda), Samuel, Aaron and Emily (Deron), and Jennie, Jake, JoAnna and Jared (Janette). He was preceded in death by his brother, James Jurgensen.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019