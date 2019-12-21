Home

Duane Grant Brown

DUANE GRANT BROWN Ladora Duane Grant Brown, 89, of Ladora, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in his home. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, with Sham Russell officiating. Burial will be in Ohio Cemetery, rural Ladora. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Kloster Funeral Home. A memorial fund has been established. Thank you to the Iowa City Hospice for Duane's care. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019
