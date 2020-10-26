DUANE HENRY HAGEN Guttenberg Duane Henry Hagen, of Guttenberg, Iowa, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Guttenberg Municipal Hospital at the age of 90. He was born Dec. 8, 1929, on the family farm three miles outside of Osterdock, the son of Alfred and Alvina Hagen. Duane received his education locally, attending one year of high school in Colesburg and finishing his last three years in Guttenberg. As a youth Duane was active in 4-H and sports, and continued to play baseball as an adult in the town league. He was a pitcher of some skill, and even got a tryout with the Chicago White Sox. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army from 1952 until he received his honorable discharge in January 1954. During the Korean conflict, he served in the Signal Corps and was able to visit Japan on leave. Shortly after leaving the Army, Duane was united in marriage with Marie Lundt on Feb. 5, 1954, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Guttenberg. Together they had four children. After briefly farming near Ceres Church, Duane began working for Northwestern Bell, first as a lineman and later in the Guttenberg central office as a troubleshooter. After retiring from there, he worked on his own by fixing telephone problems for people around Guttenberg and installing phone systems for local businesses. A lifelong sportsman, Duane enjoyed fishing, trap shooting and hunting, making many trips to the Black Hills and Wyoming with friends. He also enjoyed playing cards and caring for the many dogs and cats he and Marie took in. One special aspect of Duane's life was how excited he was to have grandchildren so that he could take them fishing on the Mississippi River in his boat. Duane forever will be loved and cherished by Marie, his wife of 66 years; three children, Daniel (Kim) Hagen, Carol (Safwan) Hagen-Ibrik and Roger (Debbie Meyer) Hagen; four grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Duane was preceded in death by his parents; one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Debra Lynn; two brothers, Carson and Leland Hagen; and a grandson, Jacob Hagen. Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. First St., Guttenberg, Iowa. Funeral service will be at St. John's Lutheran Church Guttenberg at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, with the Rev. Michael Ashman officiating. The family will greet friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Guttenberg. Interment will be at Guttenberg City Cemetery. Masks will be required at church as well as the practice of social distancing.



