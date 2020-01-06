|
DUANE LEO HOLTZ Vinton Duane Leo Holtz, 75, died peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center from complications of Parkinson's disease. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home, Vinton. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Dysart Cemetery. Duane was born June 26, 1944, on the family farm in rural Dysart, the son of Glenn and Marcella Fett Holtz. He attended school in Garrison, graduating in 1962. On Sept. 22, 1978, he married Beverly Schave. Duane farmed for 56 years, retiring in 2019. He was a Farm Bureau member and served on the board of the Garrison Fire Department. He enjoyed restoring John Deere tractors, target practice and morning coffee with his friends. He loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Beverly; son, Mike (Barb) Kaufman and children, Wes and Leah of Dysart; daughter, Brenda (Randy) Fowler and children, Justice, Madison and Mackenzie of Lancaster, Mo.; nephews, Lonny (Dawn) Flickinger and Greg (Louise) Holtz; niece, Kim (Doug) Bertrand; sisters-in-law, Mary Schave and Alice Holtz; and several great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Lyle and Gary Holtz; and one sister, Marlys Holtz. A memorial fund has been established. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Duane and his family.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020